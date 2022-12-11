July 9, 1944 – Dec. 4, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE — Robert E. Lord, age 78, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1944, to Edwin M. Lord and Helen T. Kaul Lord, and was the sixth of their seven children. He was raised in Lone Rock, Wis.

Bob served with the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1972, including three tours in Vietnam, and then served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve for a number of years. In 1968, he married Rita Van Horn, and together they raised two daughters. Bob worked as a maintenance electrician at Beloit Corporation, Beloit Power Systems, Rayovac Corporation, and Scientific Protein Labs. He retired in 2006.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Rita; two daughters: Katherine (Paul) Tutcher and Michelle (Christian) Krueger; four grandchildren: Christopher (Molly) Tutcher, Rebecca (Joseph Hersh) Tutcher, Alexander Krueger and Zoe Krueger; one brother, Philip (Jeanne) Lord; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Richard, Joan, Frederick, Edwin and James. Family was the most important thing in the world to him.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Should you wish to make a memorial contribution, please donate to a veterans organization of your choice.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257