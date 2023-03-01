March 1, 1962 – Feb. 21, 2023

MIDDLETON – Robert Daniel “Bob” Zimmerman, age 60, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He was born on March 1, 1962, in Merrill, Wis., the son of Walter and Loretta (Galipeau) Zimmerman.

“But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.” — 1 Peter 3:15 NIV

Robert is survived by his wife, Julie (Getz) Zimmerman; two daughters, Sarah Zimmerman and Megan Zimmerman; father, Walter Zimmerman; sister, Mary Lyn Zimmerman; and two brothers, Rick (Sue) Zimmerman and Randy Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Zimmerman; and sister, Sherri Zimmerman.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at HIGH POINT CHURCH, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison. Service starts at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.

The family would like you to honor Bob’s legacy by emailing any memories and photos you have to zimfam608@gmail.com. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

