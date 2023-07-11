Robert Cleon Fleming

Nov. 5, 1927 – July 7, 2023

BARABOO - Robert C. Fleming, age 95, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital with his loving wife, Rosa by his side. Robert was born November 5, 1927 in Ableman (Rock Springs) WI, the son of Cleon and Anna (Bittrich) Fleming, on the family farm, which was established by his grandfather Patrick Fleming in 1868.

Bob graduated from Baraboo High School in 1946, and from Madison Business College in 1949. He was united in marriage to Rosa Johnson on March 11, 1950 in Richland County.

Bob owned and operated a family shoe store, starting in 1950, in Richland Center for 26 years followed by work as an Industrial Consultant for Sauk County and the State of Wisconsin. Bob's 15 years with the Wisconsin Dept. of Development, he worked in helping local industry expand or bringing new industry to the community. His work involved working in over 60 counties in the state. Bob received several awards during that period, but his most coveted award was the Johnny Appleseed Award for sowing the seeds of Economic Development throughout the State of Wisconsin. He lived by the quote, "Everything starts with a job".

In retirement, Bob worked as a realtor, a golf course ranger, and seven years as a driver for a car auction in Portage. He took full retirement at the age of 80, and soon found a lot of enjoyment in playing cards at the Square Tavern.

He lived his life to its fullest and enjoyed greatly his many friends and church activities. Bob and his wife of 73 years had a long and happy life together and were always looking for someone to play the game of Bridge.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Rosa; two children: Kim (Edward) Roh of Fountain Hills, AZ, James Fleming (friend, Larry Wait) of Kinderhook, NY; eight nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings: brother, Clare, sisters: Eleanor, Edith, Marjorie and Mildred and their spouses.

Funeral services will be held today at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 727 8th St., Baraboo, with Pastor Ken Schaub officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial will take place at a later date in Kinderhook, NY.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.