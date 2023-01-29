Robert C. Hillner

Feb. 24, 1939 – Dec. 2, 2022

MADISON—Robert Courtney “Bob” Hillner died peacefully at home in Fitchburg, Wis., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, after years of living with multiple myeloma. Bob was born in Albany, N.Y., on Feb. 24, 1939, to Ralph and Helen (Geritz) Hillner. The family moved to Madison, Wis., where Bob grew up fishing and swimming in the Madison lakes, and playing basketball, baseball and hockey with neighborhood friends. At Madison West Senior High he played on the varsity basketball and hockey teams. In his junior year at West, Bob started dating his future wife, fellow classmate, Karen “Kay” Johnson. Right after high school Bob spent two years in the U.S. Navy, where he learned what life was like on the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga. When he came home, Bob started school at UW-Madison and earned a degree in finance. In 1964, Bob and Kay were married at First Methodist Church in Madison, Wis. A few years later, Bob took a management position at the Wisconsin State Department of Justice, where he worked for the next 29 years, until his retirement.

In his 50s, Bob decided to try his hand at wood carving and began making animals and whimsical human figures. He had been working with wood for years before this, though. One of the first things Bob did when he and Kay moved into their new house was to build custom shelving for all the closets. The second thing he built was a floor-to-ceiling bookcase for their daughter’s room. Over the years his daughter learned to say, “You know what I could really use…?” and Bob would figure out a way to make it.

Bob liked to contribute his time and talents to his community. In the 1970s he served on the Town of Fitchburg Utility Commission. He enjoyed his years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity as a member of the crew that picked up items donated to the Restore. For two decades, right up until the week of his death, he was a loyal supporter of the Fitchburg Senior Center. He served terms as President and Treasurer for the Fitchburg Senior Center Friends and helped in many other capacities. Bob and two friends even found a way to put their woodworking skills to use building bookshelves for the Senior Center library, built-in benches for the main hallway, and several planters to beautify the outside of the building.

In his no-fuss way, Bob quietly took care of the people he loved and looked for ways to extend that care to people he hadn’t met. But when he wasn’t building something, planning for a meeting, helping people, or giving investment advice, his favorite place to be was at his house. From his chair in a corner of the screened porch, he could look out at the well-kept back yard and enjoy a cup of coffee and a good spy novel or Western. Usually, Kay was sitting in her chair nearby, and they were there together, at home.

Robert was survived by his beloved wife, Karen Hillner, until Karen’s death on Jan. 4, 2023; and by their daughter, Patricia Hillner of Fitchburg, Wis. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen Hillner; his brother, Carl Hillner; his sister-in-law, Linda Watson; a niece, Laurie (Bill) Cadorette; and two nephews, Daniel Johnson and Jeffrey Johnson. He is further survived by Suzanne (Bill) Vlasek, niece, of Oregon, Wis.; Stephen (Jessica) Johnson, nephew, of Huntsville, Ala.; Christopher (Christy) Johnson, nephew, of Huntsville, Ala.; Randall (Lauren) Johnson, nephew, of Huntsville, Ala.; great-nieces and nephews; dear cousins; and treasured friends.

A joint Celebration of Life for Bob and Kay will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg. A brief time of remembrance will begin at 1 p.m., followed by refreshments and time to share stories and memories. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hall Cemetery in Fitchburg immediately following the Celebration.

Bob said that instead of sending flowers he hoped everyone would go give someone a hug. He also would have appreciated knowing donations were made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or PBS Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

