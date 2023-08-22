Robert "Bob" W. Johnson

May 11, 1926 - Aug. 17, 2023

PORTAGE – Robert "Bob" W. Johnson of Portage went to his eternal home on Thursday August 17, 2023, at Hamilton Park Place of Portage.

Bob was born to Rasmus "Chris" Johnson and May (Thompson) on May 11, 1926.

Bob spent the majority of his career as a city mail carrier in Portage and retired as a rural carrier from the USPS.

He is survived by his three daughters: Christine Garchow, Nina (Henry) Schroeder, and Jan (Dave) Wagner. He also has four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, H. Marie Thompson, his wife, Dorothy (Budde) Johnson and son-in-law, Paul Garchow.

A private Christian burial will be held at a time yet to be determined.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Portage.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.