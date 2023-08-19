Robert "Bob" Reynolds

July 8, 1950 - Aug. 14, 2023

PORTAGE – During the day of August 14, 2023, Robert "Bob" Reynolds passed away at home due to natural causes. He was 73 years old.

Bob was born to Russell and Margaret Reynolds at Portage, Wisconsin on July 8, 1950. A year after graduating high school, he was drafted into the US Army and served with distinction in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam during 1970 – 1971. After returning to civilian life, Bob worked as a brakeman/conductor on the Milwaukee Road and Wisconsin & Southern Railroads for 41 years before retiring at the age of 60. He was an avid fisherman for many years, enjoyed camping in northern Wisconsin with his brothers and friends, listening to music on his stereo equipment, and surfing the internet.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Russell, his mother, Margaret, and his sister, Peggy.

He is survived by his brothers, James (Susan), John and David, and his sister, Carol (Paul) Becraft, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and their children.

Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. Mike Gormican officiating. Inurnment will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veteran's Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.