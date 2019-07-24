BARABOO - Robert "Bob" Mitchell McGonigle, 65, of Baraboo, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence.
Bob, son of Gene and Myra McGonigle, was born March 31, 1954. Bob graduated from Baraboo High School and went on to attend University of La Crosse.
He had a passion for cooking and entertaining people. Bob worked many years as a cook at Farm Kitchen, followed by years as a chef at Ho-Chunk Casino. Bob loved Wisconsin sports, spending endless hours watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and any and all Wisconsin college level sports.
Survivors include his brother, David (Pam) McGonigle; nieces, Brittany (Owen) Mergen, Kristin (Nathan) Murphy, Kayla (Michael) Ernstmeyer, Danielle McGonigle; nephew, Joseph (Emily) McGonigle; two great-nieces, Kinley Ernstmeyer and Leona Mergen; one great-nephew, Wesley Fichter Mergen; an uncle, cousins and many close friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brothers, Dan and Gary and his son, Trevor.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH in Baraboo with Father David Mowers officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.