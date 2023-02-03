Robert “Bob” K. Blitzke, age 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Meriter Hospital, with his wife Jane Grogan at his side. Bob was born in Fond du Lac, the son of Kenneth and Mary (DuFrane) Blitzke.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI.

Memorials can be made out to the South-Central Library System Foundation, to Second Harvest, PLATO or organization of your choice.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625