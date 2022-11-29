Robert "Bob" J. Fellows

Feb. 24, 1956 – Nov. 23, 2022

EVANSVILLE — Robert “Bob” John Fellows, 66, of Evansville, Wis., passed away on November 23, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1956, the third child of eight, born to Robert G. and Betty L. (Simon) Fellows.

Bob loved tinkering to fix things. There were very few things he couldn’t cobble together to get them to work again. Bob was passionate about anything Allis Chalmers. He purchased a used Allis Chalmers tractor/mower and started a good business of lawn mowing and yard maintenance. Nine years ago, Bob was afflicted with total kidney failure, and spent the remainder of his life on dialysis. He lived at home until three years ago when he went into Monroe Health Care Services. His passion for Allis Chalmers was soon common knowledge at the nursing home and during the COVID 19 pandemic, one of the nurses found an Allis Chalmers mask, which she purchased for him, which he used the rest of his life.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert G.”Buzz” Fellows, his paternal grandparents, Asa and Nan Fellows, his maternal grandparents Frank and Theresa Simon, his aunt and uncle, Miriam and Walter Spratler, his uncle, Jerry B. Fellows and cousin, Lisa (Spratler) Jacobson. He is survived by his mother, Betty Fellows; his sisters: Terry (Jerry) Anderson, Nancy (Bob) Rundle, and Carla (Dan) Campbell; his brothers: Lew, Jerry, Richard, and Walter Fellows; his nieces: Trisha Jones, Nancy Lynn Rundle, Sarah and Megan Campbell, and Elizabeth Fellows; his nephew, David Fellows; cousins: Mary (Spratler) Bobiak and Jane Spratler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the start of the services on Wednesday.

A special thank you to the nurses, cooks, and staff at Monroe Health Care Services, who were so good to him there the past three years. Also thank you to the nurses and staff at Devita Dialysis Center and Fresenius Kidney Care. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa who made his last hours comfortable.