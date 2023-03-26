April 6, 1934—March 14, 2023

WAUNAKEE—We’re counting our blessings while drying our tears over the loss of Bob Bakke Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Bob passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife and sons at St. Mary’s hospital in Madison one week after being admitted for a heart attack.

Bob was born April 6, 1934, in his family’s farmhouse in Dane, Wis. He was the eldest son of Lewis and Iva (Vogts) Bakke. Bob graduated from Lodi High School in 1952. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. Upon returning home he met the love of his life, Barbara (Barb) Thompson, during a dance at Smitty’s Hall in Waunakee. Bob and Barb were married December 6, 1958, at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest. Their son Dale was born in 1959, followed by son Gary in 1962.

Bob was a faithful, devoted husband and father. He was kind and compassionate. A person rarely observed Bob riled up. As a quiet man he listened intently. He consistently delivered quick zingers that left you laughing and Bob smiling with a twinkle in his eye. Bob was a man with a tool for every job and the drive to fix what needed fixing quickly and accurately. After becoming a certified tool and die maker, he worked briefly for Madison-Kipp and then retired from Datex-Ohmeda Healthcare as an experimental machinist in 1999, after 33 years of dedicated service.

At the time of his passing Bob was a member of the Dane American Legion Post 503, Lodi Optimist Club, and First Presbyterian Church — Waunakee.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Barb; sons: Dale (Jennifer) Bakke — Watertown, Wis., and Gary (Linda) Bakke — Lodi, Wis.; two grandchildren: Alec Bakke — Minneapolis, Minn., and Karla Bakke (fiance Matt Blahunka) — Monona, Wis.; sister-in-law and bother-in-law, Geraldine (Thompson) and Gene Hoffmann — Fond du Lac, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Alice (Bakke) Doerr; his brothers and their wives: Glenn (Joan) Bakke and Ralph (Nancy) Bakke; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ethel (Thompson) and Don Hahn; and nephew, Bruce Bakke.

Bob’s life will be celebrated Saturday April 1, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church-Waunakee. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. preceded by a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be live streamed at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=a2dc6410-fd56-41df-a942-587d6ea534ed. A luncheon will be served at First Presbyterian — Waunakee following the funeral. Burial at the Vienna Cemetery will take place in the afternoon after conclusion of the meal.

Considering allergies and in lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial donations be made to either the Dane American Legion Post 503 or First Presbyterian Church — Waunakee.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.” — Author unknown.

