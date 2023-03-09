June 8, 1944—March 6, 2023

AVOCA—Robert “Bob” Bahr, 78, of Avoca, died Monday, March 6, 2023.

He was born on June 8, 1944, in Dodgeville the son of Leland and Virginia (Dax) Bahr. Bob graduated from Muscoda High School in 1962. He worked for 40 years with the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union No 18, retiring in 2003. On June 28, 2003, Bob was united in marriage to Jan McElwee in Prairie du Chien.

He was an avid bowhunter, who enjoyed muzzleloading, hunting and fishing. Bob liked the trips he took hunting in Canada and the Western United States. He enjoyed Harleys and International Scout Trucks.

In 2000, Bob placed 13 US flags on Wisconsin Street from Eighth Street to the Cemetery in Avoca. He helped Avoca secure a tank for the Memorial Park. Bob built birdhouses for local causes, such as for the Avoca American Legion Auxiliary to benefit the Veterans and church birdhouses for St. Malachi’s Catholic Church 150th Anniversary.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jan McElwee Bahr; daughter, Angela Bahr of Pardeeville; stepchildren: Jennifer Williams (Henry McMillian), Stephanie Williams (Dale Martin), and Joshua Williams (Stephanie); nine grandchildren: Chelsea and Carl Gilbertson, Chase Nelson, Cassidy and Austin Nelson, Olivia and Todd Williams, Emily and Colin Dilley; four great-grandchildren; siblings: Bill Bahr, Susie (Jerome) Bischoff, Joan (John) Horn; special friends: Ray Peterson and Al Linscheid; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Leland and Virginia.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda. Burial will follow in the Avoca Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.