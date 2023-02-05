May 8, 1931 – Jan. 27, 2023

MADISON — Robert A. Regez II, age 91, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Bob was born May 8, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Dr. Robert A. Regez Sr. and Anna (Tollefson) Regez. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Paratroopers as a member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team and earned Paratrooper Wings and Combat Medals.

In Bob’s youth he worked at a camp in Northern Wisconsin and had the pleasure of being an occasional fishing guide. On July 16, 1954, Bob married his loving wife, Caryl Roberts, and they celebrated nearly 66 years of marriage. Many summers were spent boating on the Madison area lakes. They loved cross-country travel and took numerous road trips. Bob was employed in the agricultural chemical industry with Hopkins Chemical and Terra International for 40 years. He was an avid skier from the age of 8 to 75. Bob was a ski instructor for 35 years and named in Ski Magazine as one of the top instructors in the country.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Dan) Reneau of Columbia, S.C. and granddaughter, Krista (Vini) Clark and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lyanna of Columbia, S.C.; son, Robert (Kathleen) Regez III of Madison and granddaughter, Stephanie Regez and great-granddaughter, Aimee of Madison; grandson, Robert (Brynn) Regez IV, and great-grandson, Asher of Sun Prairie; sister, Barbara (Richard) Loftsgordon of Madison; brother-in-law, Melvin Johnson of Madison; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Caryl Roberts Regez; father, Dr. Robert Regez Sr.; mother, Anna Regez; sister, Mary Benway; brother-in-law, Marvin Roberts Jr.; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Johnson.

A special thank you goes to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420