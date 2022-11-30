 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert A. Schmidt

Sept. 14, 1930 – Nov. 25, 2022

ARLINGTON — Robert A. Schmidt, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022.

In addition to Darlene, his wife of 66 years, survivors includes his children, Laurie (Michael) Weber, Mary (Larry) Saager and John (Jacki) Schmidt; seven grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 303 Park St, Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with Rev. David Juhl presiding. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201

