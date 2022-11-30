Robert A. Schmidt

In addition to Darlene, his wife of 66 years, survivors includes his children, Laurie (Michael) Weber, Mary (Larry) Saager and John (Jacki) Schmidt; seven grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 303 Park St, Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with Rev. David Juhl presiding. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.