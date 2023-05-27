Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Robert A. Barrera

July 16, 1965 - May 23, 2023

RANDOLPH - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert A. Barrera, of Randolph, announce his passing on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center.

Robert was born on July 16, 1965 in Kingsville, TX the son of Salvador G. and Ernestine (Soliz) Barrera. He was a 1984 graduate of S.M. King High in Kingsville, TX.

On November 18, 1989, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Valerie Evans, who he met in California. They moved back to Wisconsin and were proud parents of Danielle and Mitch.

Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed being outdoors, coin collecting, taxidermy, and spending quality time with family. His grandchildren were his top priority, and sharing his wisdom and love of the great outdoors with them.

Robert will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Valerie of Randolph; his children: Danielle (Colten) Bryant of Fox Lake and Mitchell (Jessica) Barrera of Beaver Dam; his grandchildren: Paetyn and Kiley Bryant, Jaxson and Dakota Barrera; his mother, Ernestine "Tina" Barrera of Kingsville, TX; his brothers: Jose (Myrna) Barrera of Ricardo, TX, Salvador G. Barrera III of Kingsville, TX and Javier O. (Mary Ellen) Barrera of Bishop, TX; one sister, Laura (Isreal) Mendiola of Kingsville, TX; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake with Chaplin Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. A fellowship luncheon will follow at the Fox Lake Community Center. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Friday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.