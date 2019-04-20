MADISON - Martha Ann Robbins died on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was the daughter of John and Martha (Collins) Dolohanty. Martha Ann attended Edgewood High School and Edgewood College before beginning her business career at CUNA Mutual Insurance Society as the assistant to the president. She married William C. Robbins on Aug. 29, 1959.
When their first child was born, she left the business world for 14 years to devote her energy to her family, going back to school, volunteering in the school, church, the neighborhood association, and the Madison Boy Choir.
She returned to CUNA Mutual to establish the Corporate Information Center, a daily news service on the financial services industry, and the archives. She retired from CUNA Mutual to improve her golf game and played on several golf leagues. She also enjoyed many volunteer projects including The School of Hope Program, church projects. and community programs. Always concerned about who our elected officials would be, she worked on several political campaigns.
Her true mission in life was to have a happy family, and her great joy was watching her children become well-adjusted, caring adults, whom she thoroughly enjoyed.
She is survived by her three children, Julie (Gary) Larsen, Peggy, and Brian Robbins; two truly special people, her grandsons, Nate and Matt Larsen. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Donna Dolohanty and Joyce Haertl; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband of over 50 years; her parents; sisters, Mary Mason, Monica Francois and Patricia DeHart; and two brothers, Jack and Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. A reception will follow.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace School Endowment Fund or United Way of Dane County. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.