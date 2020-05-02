Robbins, Diane Elaine

MADISON - Passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St Therese Care Center in New Hope, Minn. Preceded in death by husband, George Hiram Robbins; brother, Michael Miller, and brother, David Miller. Survived by son, Christopher Robbins; granddaughters, Trinity and AnaLee; and brother, Steven Miller. She was born in St. Paul, Minn. to Oscar and Martha Miller. She attended Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. and graduated with a degree in teaching and loved being a teacher. She moved to Madison, Wis. where she met and married George. After moving to Madison, she taught and later worked for UW Health Clinics, a job she also loved. She will be missed by family and many friends. Due to the current pandemic, a graveside memorial service will be held in Madison at a later date.