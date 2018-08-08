MADISON—Mary Lou Roach, age 87, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Bright Star Assisted Living. Mary Lou was born on Dec. 25, 1930, in Madison, to Anna and Joseph Mohrhauser. She attended St. James grade school until 7th grade and then went to Edgewood campus school. Mary Lou graduated from Edgewood high school in 1949, where she met her future husband, Patrick M. Roach. After high school, Mary Lou attended Madison Area Technical College and then was employed at State Farm Insurance Company.
In 1957, Mary Lou and Patrick M. Roach were married at St. James Catholic Church. They went on to have five children: Pat, Terry, Mike, Ann and Ellen. Mary Lou was an active stay at home mom, keeping busy raising the children, attending her children’s sporting events, and volunteering at Blessed Sacrament School and Parish.
Mary Lou had the heart of a saint. She was a devout Catholic and lived her life as such. She believed in the goodness of every person, and helped friends and strangers alike. Whether she donated funds to a variety of charities, volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital gift shop, purchased whatever the neighborhood children sold, or listened compassionately to others’ trials, Mary Lou was a true servant on this Earth. She was devoted to her family and made home cooked meals regularly. She loved her friends and maintained lifelong friendships until dementia interfered. Mary Lou enjoyed playing bridge, getting her hair and nails done, drinking coffee with a sweet treat, visiting with extended family, and listening to Christmas music. She had a special bond with each of her grandchildren as well.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Terry Roach, Mike Roach and Ann Haase; son-in-law, Lee Haase; grandchildren, Darby and Jake Roach, Brad and Tim Consigny and Joe and Nate Haase; in addition to several nieces and nephews, including John (Diane) Roach, Robert (Julie) Roach, Mary Beth Drabik, Susie Roach Cates, Dan (Carol) Roach, Jimmy (Heather) Roach, and Tom (Sherry) Mohrhauser; other family members include, Vicky Roach and Dan Consigny. Preceding Mary Lou in death were her husband, Patrick M. Roach; her son, Patrick J. Roach; her daughter, Ellen M. Consigny; her brother, James E. Mohrhauser; sisters-in-law, Mary Gene Roach, Ellen M. Roach and Jean Mohrhauser; and brother-in-law, John J. Roach.
To honor Mary Lou’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m., at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison. Visitation will be at the church, prior to the Mass, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a luncheon will follow immediately after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Mary Lou’s name be made to St. Mary’s Hospital Chapel Restoration Fund, 700 S. Park St., Madison, 53715.
A special thanks to the staff at Bright Star Assisted Living who provided wonderful care and companionship to Mary Lou in her final years.
Sing among the angels, Mary Lou, and Rest in Eternal Peace. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434