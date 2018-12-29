MONROE - Bernard G. "Bernie" Rivers, age 81 of Monroe, died on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Bernie was born on June 21, 1937, in Red Wing, Minn., the son of Raymond and Jeanette (Wolfe) Rivers. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1956, and served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1955 to 1960. Bernie and Louise Kearney were united in marriage on Nov. 19, 1959, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison.
He worked as a well driller for 13 years, sales manager for Prudential Insurance for 23 years, and 10 years as head of security at Edgewood College until retiring.
In 2001, Bernie and Louise moved to Monroe, where he was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish, Knights of Columbus No. 1471, Monroe Moose Lodge No. 754, and the American Legion Post No. 84. He enjoyed playing golf, gambling, and spending time with friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise Rivers of Monroe; two sons, Mike Rivers of Janesville, and Steve (Susan) Danner-Rivers of Windsor; twin grandsons, Jeremy and Gavin Danner- Rivers; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Rivers of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jim Rivers on Nov. 10, 2018.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 1329 31st Ave., Monroe. Memorials are suggested in Bernie's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.