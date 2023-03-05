Feb. 3, 1935—Feb. 11, 2023

THE VILLAGES, FL—Rita M. Post, 88, of The Villages, FL, passed away on February 11, 2023.

She was born in Madison, WI, on February 3, 1935, daughter to the late Ernest and Helen Rano. She graduated from Central High School in Madison, WI, and married John S. Post on June 16, 1954. They lived in Davenport, IA, for 42 years before moving to The Villages, FL, in 2006.

Rita was devoted to her faith. She believed in hard work and keeping busy—always with a smile. Rita was the bookkeeper for the family-owned Happy Joe Pizza Parlors in Fargo and Grand Forks, ND. She ran the BIX 7 mile road race for 25 years and placed 3rd in her age group the first year she ran. Rode many eastern Iowa bicycle rides (i.e “TOGIR”—The Other Great Iowa Ride). Started golfing in her 50’s and recorded two holes-in-one. After moving to The Villages, she and John played pickleball and competed in the Senior Olympics four years. Rita also competed in bowling and had a deceptive table tennis game. However, by far her favorite activity was attending and cheering on her family in any activity they chose to participate in—this included kids, grandkids and great-grand kids. The annual Post-a-Plooza family gathering at Jim and Gretchen’s on Bass Lake, WI, was the highlight of her and John’s annual summer trip north.

She was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Women’s Guild, Small Christian Community, and former member of the Cornbelt Running Club.

Rita is survived by her husband of 67 years—John; sons: Tom Post, Blue Grass, IA, Mike (Cheryl) Post, Fargo, ND, Ed (Paula) Post, Blue Grass, IA, Jim (Gretchen) Post, Stoughton, WI, David Post (Kelly Thornburg), West Liberty, IA; son-in-law, Jeff Harris, Des Moines, IA; and also 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Karen Harris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL. There will be a service in Davenport, IA, at a later date prior to burial at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

The family sends a special thanks to Cornerstone Hospice—especially nurses Maria, Kathy and Andrea who provided tremendous care and support to our Mother.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Cornerstone Hospice, 4215 County Road 561, Tavares, FL 32778.