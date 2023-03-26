Jan. 31, 1938 – March 19, 2023

MADISON — Rita Ann (Tierney) Moran, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Jan. 31, 1938, in Boscobel, the daughter of John and Sarah (Henderson) Tierney.

Rita graduated from Boscobel High School in 1956. She loved music and singing in high school and was also the class clown. Rita enrolled in Brown Broadcasting School in the Twin Cities, Minn., where she became a broadcasting pioneer for women. She worked in broadcasting in Richland Center and Wisconsin Rapids hosting her own show. Rita then went on to get her nursing degree from Madison Area Technical College in 1972. She became a pediatric nurse at St. Mary’s where she worked for over 30 years, retiring in 2002.

Rita enjoyed traveling with her sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Jerry, cooking and gardening along with her other interests, and the companionship of her beloved dog, GiGi.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Christina (Peter) Arnold; grandson, Matthew Arnold; granddaughter, Sarah Arnold; brother-in-law, Jerry Hammer; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Ellen Tierney and Loretta Hammer; and brother, John Tierney Jr.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

