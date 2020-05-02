Ripp, William "Bill"

DANE - William “Bill” Ripp, age 56, of Dane, died on Wed., April 22, 2020, in Dane. He was born on Oct. 9, 1963, to Norman Ripp and Judy Barth. He married Lois Kuehn in 1995. He worked as a Production Planner for Uniek for many years. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his trips to Canada. He also enjoyed Nascar and any Wisconsin sporting events including the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Ryan and Alex; step-children, Jill (James) Lincoln and Sara (Adam) Wipperfurth; as well as six grandchildren; his parents, Norman (Betty) Ripp, Judy (Paul) Carlson; and siblings, Cindy (Mike) Seiler, Sandy (Dan) Tustison, and Susan Ripp; step-siblings, Alan (JoAnn) Chambers, Debra Bell, Amy (Kevin) Michels, Jeffery (Clarita) Chambers, and Glenn (Donette) Falkner.
A private burial was held and a Public service will be announced at a later date.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
