Ripp, William "Bill"

DANE - William “Bill” Ripp, age 56, of Dane, died on Wed., April 22, 2020, in Dane. He was born on Oct. 9, 1963, to Norman Ripp and Judy Barth. He married Lois Kuehn in 1995. He worked as a Production Planner for Uniek for many years. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his trips to Canada. He also enjoyed Nascar and any Wisconsin sporting events including the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.