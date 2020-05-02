Ripp, William "Bill"

Ripp, William "Bill"

{{featured_button_text}}
Ripp, William "Bill"

William "Bill" Ripp

DANE - William “Bill” Ripp, age 56, of Dane, died on Wed., April 22, 2020, in Dane. He was born on Oct. 9, 1963, to Norman Ripp and Judy Barth. He married Lois Kuehn in 1995. He worked as a Production Planner for Uniek for many years. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his trips to Canada. He also enjoyed Nascar and any Wisconsin sporting events including the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Ryan and Alex; step-children, Jill (James) Lincoln and Sara (Adam) Wipperfurth; as well as six grandchildren; his parents, Norman (Betty) Ripp, Judy (Paul) Carlson; and siblings, Cindy (Mike) Seiler, Sandy (Dan) Tustison, and Susan Ripp; step-siblings, Alan (JoAnn) Chambers, Debra Bell, Amy (Kevin) Michels, Jeffery (Clarita) Chambers, and Glenn (Donette) Falkner.

A private burial was held and a Public service will be announced at a later date.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Ripp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics