WAUNAKEE / MERIDA, Venezuela—Thomas “Tommy” Ripp died as peacefully as he lived, on Aug. 6, 2018, surrounded by his Trappist brethren at their Andean mountain retreat, Monasterio Trapense-Nuestra Senora de Los Andes. Tommy was born Dec. 28, 1927, the fourth of 13 children of Christ Ripp and Irene Ripp (Statz). Some 70 years ago, Tommy answered God’s call and left the home farm in Waunakee to live a life of peace and prayer at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit monastery near Conyers, Ga. In the 1980’s “Brother Tomas” and several Trappist brothers relocated to Merida to found Nuestra Senora de Los Andes, where they continued to dedicate their lives to prayer, service and manual work; they produced coffee of exceptional quality.
The monastic community at Nuestra Senora de Los Andes honored Brother Tomas with a funeral Mass on Aug. 7, 2018. That so many local farm families, joined diocesan representatives, and Trappist brothers and sisters to honor Tommy at the service, shows how much he was loved and admired. One Trappist brother wrote, saying that while “Brother Tomas exuded the values of hard work and reverence to God, he is most remembered for his goodness and sense of humor, which shone splendidly across the language barrier.”
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edwin Ripp; brother, Jerome (Dolores) Ripp; sister, Arlene (Dick) Schmitz. He is survived by seven sisters and two brothers, Jeanette (Roy) Dorman, Waunakee; Sally (Don) O’Malley, Madison; Doris (Ray) Carey, Anchorage, Alaska; Leon (Mary) Ripp, Waunakee; Walter Ripp, Sun Prairie; Irene Rose, Stickney, Ill; Anita (Phillip) Garcia, Albuquerque, N.M.; Maxine Wilson, Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Edna (Chad) Resari, Anchorage, Alaska; and a large extended family of nieces and nephews and their growing families—more than 160 in all!