Ripp, Rosemarie S. “Rosie”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROSS PLAINS - Rosemarie S. "Rosie" Ripp, died peacefully on April 3, 2020. She was born May 19, 1926, in Barneveld, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Frieda (Rahberger) Lauber. She graduated from Middleton High School in the class of 1943. Rosie married Joseph G. Ripp on Nov. 16, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Pine Bluff. After her children were in school, she worked at Cross Plains Hardware and Appliance where she and her husband were co-owners.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Rosie loved sports and, having six brothers, she was attending ball games at a very young age and continued with her grandsons' games, always cheering them on. She was an avid Badgers, Brewers, and Packers fan. She always enjoyed playing cards with many, many friends and enjoyed frequent trips "up north." Most of all, Rosie loved her children and grandchildren, always being there when she was needed.

Rosie was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish for over 70 years and when younger, was very active in the church, the Altar Society, and was president of the Christian Mothers Organization. She and her husband were also very involved in Cross Plains Village activities, including the original building of the Cross Plains Pool and the Cross Plains Clinic.