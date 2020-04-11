Ripp, Rosemarie S. “Rosie”

CROSS PLAINS - Rosemarie S. "Rosie" Ripp, died peacefully on April 3, 2020. She was born May 19, 1926, in Barneveld, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Frieda (Rahberger) Lauber. She graduated from Middleton High School in the class of 1943. Rosie married Joseph G. Ripp on Nov. 16, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Pine Bluff. After her children were in school, she worked at Cross Plains Hardware and Appliance where she and her husband were co-owners.
Rosie loved sports and, having six brothers, she was attending ball games at a very young age and continued with her grandsons' games, always cheering them on. She was an avid Badgers, Brewers, and Packers fan. She always enjoyed playing cards with many, many friends and enjoyed frequent trips "up north." Most of all, Rosie loved her children and grandchildren, always being there when she was needed.
Rosie was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish for over 70 years and when younger, was very active in the church, the Altar Society, and was president of the Christian Mothers Organization. She and her husband were also very involved in Cross Plains Village activities, including the original building of the Cross Plains Pool and the Cross Plains Clinic.
Rosie is survived by her son, David; her daughter, DiAnna (Donald) Knutson; her grandsons, Nicholas (Shannon) Kooyman and Layne (Karen) Knutson; step-grandchildren, Darrick (Rebecca) Knutson and Carrie Knutson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; all her brothers, Joseph (Florence, Anna Mae), Arnold (Alice), Robert, Theodore (Eleanor), Emil ( Bernadine), and Frederick (Betty, Bridget); her beloved sister, Clara (Reuben) Swenson; all of her husband, Joe's, brothers, sisters, and their spouses; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial was held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Cemetary. A special Catholic Mass of Remembrance and reception will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, Wis. 53716.
Special thanks to Dr. Daniel Jarzemsky and Dr. Michele Brogunier for their excellent care; to Fr. Thomas Kelley for his prayers; and Iris and Charleen for rides, help and long friendship. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
