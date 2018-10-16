DEFOREST—Roland “Rollie” Ripp, age 84, passed away Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Waunakee Manor with family by his side. Rollie was born Feb. 15, 1934, in the Town of Springfield, Wis. to parents, Alphonse and Elizabeth (Grosse) Ripp. Rollie married Mary M. Hoffman May 8, 1958, in Waunakee. He was a lifetime farmer, member of St. Olaf Parish and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Rollie is survived by his wife, Mary; and children, Richard (Sue), Paul, and Teresa (John) Strauss.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, Wis., with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, and again one hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday.
A special thank you to the Waunakee Manor and Heartland Hospice.
