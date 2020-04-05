Ripp, Nancy Kay

MADISON - Nancy Kay Ripp, age 60, stepped into Heaven on Monday, March 16, 2020, after a brief illness.
Nancy is survived by her siblings, James (Pamela) Ripp, Gerald (Mary Jo) Ripp, Allen Ripp, Neil (Joni) Ripp, Jeannie Ripp, Linda (Roger) Hlavacka, Annette (Bryan) Palchik, and Lora (Michael) Doherty; brothers-in-law, David Hendrickson and John Nosko; sister-in-law, Vicki Ripp; 32 nieces and nephews; and 24 great-nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Gertrude Ripp; sisters, Cecelia Ripp, Kathleen Hendrickson, and Mary Jane Nosko; brother, LaVerne Ripp; and sister-in-law, Sandra Ripp.
Services were held on March 18, 2020, with interment at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Cross Plains. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com for updates and to share online condolences with Nancy’s family.
