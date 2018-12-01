LODI / WAUNAKEE - Michael John Ripp died in his sleep at his home in Lodi from an undiagnosed heart condition on Nov. 28, 2018. He was born on Dec. 22, 1989, to parents, Dave J. and Linda (Buechner) Ripp. He is further survived by his brother and friend, John (fiancée, Katie Dreier); grandfathers, Cyril Ripp (Irene) and Andrew Buechner; uncles, Steve (Rena) Ripp and Tom Ripp; aunts, Mary Buechner and Janice Sutcliffe Lawler (Mike); and uncle, Jeff Ballweg; cousins, Kris, Stacy and Sandie Sutcliffe; Tami, Andy and Peter Ballweg (Ashley and son, Bentley Ballweg); Darin (Kristina) Ripp and Lindsey Ripp (and daughter, Tegan); and numerous extended family and friends and his dog, Lily. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Mary Ripp, in 1984, and Adella Buechner in 2005; uncle, Bob Sutcliffe, in 1990; and aunt, Barbara Buechner Ballweg, in 2010.
He attended Waunakee Schools and graduated from Waunakee High School in 2008. He was proud to have been President of the Waunakee FFA chapter. Family and friends were very important to him and he was always there to help, if needed. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing with his dog, volleyball and shooting pool. He was a dedicated employee at Anteco Pharma in Lodi for almost 10 years.
A visitation will be held at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, and at St. MARTIN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5950 St. Martin Circle, Cross Plains in Martinsville, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, with visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m., celebrated by Father Chris Gernetzke. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Our tombstone shows the dates of our birth and death; we don't control them. The little dash is our Life! Michael touched many hearts in his dash! We will miss you!
