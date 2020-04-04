Ripp, Mathilda Agnes

WAUNAKEE/ASHTON—Mathilda Agnes Ripp, 103, died at the Waunakee Manor on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. God answered her prayers as she went to Him peacefully in her sleep. Mathilda was born on Dec. 3, 1916, to William and Catherine (Faust) Dahmen on the family farm in Cross Plains, Wis. She attended St. Francis Xavier School in Cross Plains where she proudly recalled being able to skip 3rd grade and graduated from 8th grade. Mathilda was united in marriage to Albert Ripp on Oct. 12, 1937, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. They spent 58 years raising their family in Ashton before his death in 1995. In the early years, Mom worked at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton where she also sang in the choir and was a member of the Altar Society. She also did housekeeping for several families while tending to her own family. She worked long hours with Dad tending their large vegetable and flower gardens. We have so many great memories of family gatherings with wonderful meals and lots of laughter. In her later years, she crocheted and knitted baby blankets for St. John’s Church and for each of her grandchildren. Mom enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles.