DEFOREST—Joseph Donald Ripp passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the VA Hospital in Madison from complications after surgery. Joe was born on Sept 20, 1946, in Madison to Alphonse and Elizabeth (Grosse) Ripp. He graduated from Middleton High School, later serving his country in the U.S. Army. He and Kathleen “Katie” Wetzel were wed on Oct. 2, 2004.
For over 30 years, Joe was a distributor of Malco Products. He considered his customers his friends during these many years of business. Joe enjoyed many years of umpiring for the MSCR baseball leagues. Recently, he worked for Kobussen Buses in DeForest.
His passing is mourned by his wife; two step-daughters, Cailin (Chris) Fournier and Megan (Jon Bucholtz) Wetzel; and his daughter, Barbara (Beth) Ridgeman. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Sam, Deacon, Ella, Harper, Savanna and Tyler. Joe is further survived by his siblings Romie, Jim (Mary Ellen), Joan Cavanaugh, Eileen (Herb) Statz, Mary Finger, Bill (Carol) and Helen (Dennis) Radue. Also surviving him are in-laws, Eugene Esser and Mary Ripp; Katie’s siblings, Ron (Nona) Haase and Pat (Jeff) Huebel; very special friends, Julie and Bob Goodhue; and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rollie and Margaret Esser; sister and brothers-in-law, Margie Ripp, David Cavanaugh and Jim Finger; mother-in-law, Betty Young; and good friend, Derald Stronach.
The family would like to sincerely thank Herb Statz for his dedication in driving Joe to his many doctor visits.
A visitation will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will also be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Afterward, a luncheon will be served at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
(608) 846-4250