MADISON / SAN LEANDRO, Calif.—James Allen “Jim” Ripp, passed away on Sept. 4, 2018, at the age of 94.
Jim grew up in Madison, attending St. Raphael grade school and graduating in 1941 from Edgewood High School. He received his bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1949, and a Masters degree from California State College in San Francisco in 1969. He served for four years with the U.S. Army in World War II in the China, India, Burma theater, stationed in Calcutta with the Military Police from 1943 to 1946.
Jim was an outstanding catcher with the Madison Kipp Team, in the fast pitch softball Industrial League in the 1940’s and early 50’s.
He was a career officer with the American Red Cross for 38 years, serving as a district officer in Germany, Japan (Guam), and the San Francisco Bay area.
Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mirella; a brother, Thomas, of Eugene, Ore.; a nephew, David, of San Rafael, Calif.; a niece, Sara, of Boulder, Colo.; and a grand niece, Kelsey Ripp, in Philadelphia Pa.