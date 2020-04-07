Ripp, Dolores M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUNAKEE — Dolores M. Ripp, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. She was born on the family farm in Cross Plains, Wis., on May 20, 1927, to Carl and Catherine (Hellenbrand) Buechner. She married Jerome J. Ripp on Aug. 31, 1948, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Martinsville. She farmed with Jerome in the Westport/Waunakee area for many years. Dolores and Jerome also owned and operated the Waunakee Airport until August 2005. They were members of the Wisconsin Flying Farmers, and Dolores was crowned Flying Farmer Queen in 1969. She also worked for Bennett’s Menswear and Piggly-Wiggly in Waunakee for several years. Dolores enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, and playing cards. In 1985, she won a gold medal in bowling at the Badger State Games.

Dolores was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Waunakee, where she taught religious education, volunteered as a Eucharistic minister, and embroidered baptismal gowns for many years. She was also a member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters. She volunteered at the Waunakee Manor and delivered Meals on Wheels in the Waunakee area.