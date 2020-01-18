Ripp, Adeline “Jackie”

MONONA - Adeline “Jackie” Ripp, age 91, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. After showing great heart in overcoming a number of health issues, she recently succumbed to the inevitable. She enjoyed this life and was sad to leave it.
Jackie was born on Nov. 23, 1928, in Sauk City, Wis., the daughter of John and Theresa (Roth) Hausladen, her German immigrant parents. Her early years were spent living on the Wisconsin River as her parents owned and operated a modest hotel restaurant located about a stone’s throw from the Highway 12 bridge in Sauk City. It was a family operation and she, her sisters Gen and Betty, and her brother John all had their chores to do.
She would always love being by the water and enjoyed boating and swimming her entire life.
When Jackie was nine years old, the family moved to Madison. She never knew why. After the move, her parents made a living running a rooming house and then a restaurant on Park Street by Regent. Life was a struggle, but Jackie liked growing up in Madison. Her family’s fortunes improved after John and Theresa bought a building at the corner of Main and Bedford streets in Madison and opened a tavern they called The Echo. It was another family operation where everyone had their work to do. The tavern would remain in the family for nearly 80 years.
Jackie was intelligent, a quick learner and easy to get along with. She was successful in whatever endeavor she engaged. She had a long career working in the Dane County Court System in a number of different capacities and would fondly recall working with one judge or another, including Judges Proctor and Bardwell. She was competent, respected and well-liked.
Jackie was blessed to have a long, loving and caring relationship with her husband, John “Jack” Ripp. Jack and Jackie – they were a pair. Together they camped, hiked and boated all over. They had many friends and spread a lot of positive energy wherever they went. Many happy times were spent at The Yacht Club and The Elks Club. Things were never the same after Jack died too soon in 2002 but Jackie adjusted.
After Jack’s passing, Jackie decided she would accomplish a longtime goal and learn to drive, which she did proudly and assertively. She very much enjoyed the freedom of driving and was able to do so until not all that long ago.
After Jack’s passing, Jackie also reconnected with her Catholic roots and joined the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona. She found solace and strength in that community.
Jackie was always good company and relished the company of others. In her later years, she especially enjoyed her get-togethers with friends at Angelo’s, playing cards, swimming at the Monona pool and her community at Frost Woods apartment complex. She was a loving and generous person with a kind heart and good word for all of her family and friends.
Adeline is survived by her nieces and nephews, Belinda (EW) Sherrouse, John (Debbie) Hausladen, Joan Bates, Michael Rynes, Patrick Rynes, E. Anne (Ken) Ablakovic, Kurt Rynes, Jean Rynes, John "Jack" (Karen) Rynes, John (Deb) Tennyson, Irene Frye and Kathy Frye. She is also survived by many grandnieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Theresa; her husband, Jack; brother, John; sisters, Genevieve and Elizabeth; nephew, Mark; and niece, Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie’s memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Jackie’s family would like to thank the health care staff at Meriter, UW Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for the outstanding treatment that they provided Jackie as she made her final transition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Service information
11:00AM
5101 Schofield St.
Monona, WI 53716
9:30AM-11:00AM
5101 Schofield St.
Monona, WI 53716