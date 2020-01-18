Ripp, Adeline “Jackie”

MONONA - Adeline “Jackie” Ripp, age 91, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. After showing great heart in overcoming a number of health issues, she recently succumbed to the inevitable. She enjoyed this life and was sad to leave it.

Jackie was born on Nov. 23, 1928, in Sauk City, Wis., the daughter of John and Theresa (Roth) Hausladen, her German immigrant parents. Her early years were spent living on the Wisconsin River as her parents owned and operated a modest hotel restaurant located about a stone’s throw from the Highway 12 bridge in Sauk City. It was a family operation and she, her sisters Gen and Betty, and her brother John all had their chores to do.

She would always love being by the water and enjoyed boating and swimming her entire life.

When Jackie was nine years old, the family moved to Madison. She never knew why. After the move, her parents made a living running a rooming house and then a restaurant on Park Street by Regent. Life was a struggle, but Jackie liked growing up in Madison. Her family’s fortunes improved after John and Theresa bought a building at the corner of Main and Bedford streets in Madison and opened a tavern they called The Echo. It was another family operation where everyone had their work to do. The tavern would remain in the family for nearly 80 years.