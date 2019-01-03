MADISON / MANITOWISH WATERS - Glenn C. Ripley, age 79 of Manitowish Waters, formerly from Madison, passed away surrounded by his family, on Dec. 30, 2018, at Avanti Health and Rehabilitation Center in Minocqua.
For most of his adult life, Glenn worked for the Oscar Mayer Company in Madison. After retirement, Dad and Mom fulfilled their long-term dream of moving to the Northwoods by building a home in Manitowish Waters.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Agnes; a daughter, Becky (Dave) Shefchik; a son, Dan Ripley; two grandchildren, Elisabeth (Mike) Abraham and Cody Oasen; a great-grandson, Alex Abraham; and three sisters, Myrna Kapke, Gail Preston, and Connie Dammann. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Deon.
A memorial service celebrating Dad’s life will be held today, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at MANITOWISH WATERS COMMUNITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, www.bolgerfuneral.com.