BEMIDJI, Minn. - Erma Frieda Ringgenberg, age 97, of Bemidji, passed away on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Bemidji, Minn. She was born on Nov. 12, 1921, in Clayton, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Margrith (Dietrich) Stocker, both of whom emigrated from Switzerland. Erma graduated from Monroe High School and Madison Technical College. She worked as a beautician for six years. She was an active member of the Monroe Turner Club, where she met and married Ernst Ringgenberg on Oct. 9, 1946, in Monroe, Wis.
Erma and her husband lived and worked together at cheese factories in Southern, Wis. In her younger years, dancing with Ernst was one of her favorite pastimes. She was an avid reader, loved to knit, and enjoyed baking and cooking. Erma loved to entertain friends and family in her home and cherished the time spent with her family. She was active in church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir, and was an avid supporter of mission work and was a member of Gideons International and the Madison Chapter of the Wycliffe Association. Erma and her husband enjoyed traveling in their motor home and volunteering in mission work both in the US and France. They enjoyed visiting Switzerland three times as Swiss heritage was an important part of her life.
Erma is survived by her children, Juanita (Juergen) Broscheit, David (Debbie) Ringgenberg and Nathan (Sue) Ringgenberg; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernst Ringgenberg; two brothers, Robert Stocker and John Stocker; sister, Martha Stocker; and parents, Robert and Margrith Stocker.
A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, with the Rev. Andrew Johnson presiding. A luncheon will follow at THE EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
