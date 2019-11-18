SUN PRAIRIE—Margaret Ringelstetter passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born on July 14, 1926, to Jacob and Frieda (Aeschlimann) Schiess.
She married Victor Ringelstetter on September 22, 1948. Victor called her his “Mein Margaret.” Together she and Victor raised five children. She enjoyed spending time with family and really loved playing cards with her friends. She will be deeply missed, but we also know memories of her will bring us many smiles and laughter too!
Survivors include her children Marie (Dave), Betty (Roger), Don (Mary), Steve (Deb), and Brian (Lori); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Donna; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Frieda; husband Victor; and siblings Beth, and Jake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol with Father Vince Brewer presiding. Burial will be at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. A luncheon will be held following burial at Club 60, W2164 Hwy 60, in Columbus.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400