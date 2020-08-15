Ringelstetter, Bernice Frances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEFOREST - Bernice Frances Ringelstetter, age 83, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Fountainhead Homes, from dementia-related causes.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1936, on the family homestead in Wilson Creek, Wis., the daughter of Herman and Mary (Lehner) Ringelstetter. Bernice graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1954, and received a degree in Legal Transcription from Madison Area Technical College in 1987. She retired from the Wisconsin Department of Justice in 1999. Bernice enjoyed cooking, family reunions, genealogy, photography, fish fries, church dinners, sewing, homonyms, getting into trouble with her “seesters," and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

Bernice is survived by her children, Susan (David) Wilson, Joseph (Holly) Moreth, Nancy (Daniel) Barry, John (De) Moreth, and Linda (Matthew) Parks; six grandchildren, Sarah (Brenton) Burger, Timothy (Mandie) Wilson, Erin Barry, Emily Barry, Anna Parks, and Jessica Parks; three step-grandchildren, Bridget (Brent) Martin, Abby Spurley, Tad Spurley; and five great-grandchildren, Graham, Henry, and Amelia Wilson, and Duncan and Evelyn Burger. She is further survived by her beloved twin sister, Beatrice Blau and brother, Richard Ringelstetter; sisters-in-law, Mary, Janie, Marlene, Marilyn, and Kay; many nieces and nephews and an extensive network of relatives and friends.