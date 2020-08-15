Ringelstetter, Bernice Frances

DEFOREST - Bernice Frances Ringelstetter, age 83, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Fountainhead Homes, from dementia-related causes.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1936, on the family homestead in Wilson Creek, Wis., the daughter of Herman and Mary (Lehner) Ringelstetter. Bernice graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1954, and received a degree in Legal Transcription from Madison Area Technical College in 1987. She retired from the Wisconsin Department of Justice in 1999. Bernice enjoyed cooking, family reunions, genealogy, photography, fish fries, church dinners, sewing, homonyms, getting into trouble with her “seesters," and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.
Bernice is survived by her children, Susan (David) Wilson, Joseph (Holly) Moreth, Nancy (Daniel) Barry, John (De) Moreth, and Linda (Matthew) Parks; six grandchildren, Sarah (Brenton) Burger, Timothy (Mandie) Wilson, Erin Barry, Emily Barry, Anna Parks, and Jessica Parks; three step-grandchildren, Bridget (Brent) Martin, Abby Spurley, Tad Spurley; and five great-grandchildren, Graham, Henry, and Amelia Wilson, and Duncan and Evelyn Burger. She is further survived by her beloved twin sister, Beatrice Blau and brother, Richard Ringelstetter; sisters-in-law, Mary, Janie, Marlene, Marilyn, and Kay; many nieces and nephews and an extensive network of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Mark, Lawrence, Victor, Louis, Irene Durst, George, Mary Schroud, Edward, and Leonard.
Bernice's family would like to thank Dr. Albert Musa of SSM Health, and the staff of Heartland Hospice and Fountainhead Homes for their loving care during Mom's final years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Bernice at St. Joseph Catholic Church, East Bristol. Due to COVID-19, in-person attendance will be limited to family only. Details for live streaming the Mass for Bernice will be available at www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (https://www.alzwisc.org/ways-to-give/#giving-options) or the Wisconsin Historical Society (https://support.wisconsinhistory.org/donate).
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.