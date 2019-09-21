Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF RAIN TO CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN INTO THIS EVENING... .PERIODS OF RAIN AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. SO FAR BETWEEN ONE HALF AND ONE AND ONE HALF INCHES HAS FALLEN ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN WITH ISOLATED 2 INCH REPORTS AROUND ROCK SPRINGS IN SAUK COUNTY. AN ADDITIONAL ONE HALF INCH TO ONE AND ONE HALF INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER MUCH OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THE REST OF TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. THE RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING AS WELL AS AREAL FLOODING INTO TONIGHT. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * POTENTIAL FOR TRAINING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS WITH HIGH RAIN RATES PRODUCING RAINFALL FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * SOME ROADWAYS MAY BECOME FLOODED AND POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&