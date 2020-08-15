Ring, Florine A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCFARLAND - Florine A. Ring, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. Flo was born in Roxbury, Wis., one of ten children to the late Norbert and Irene (Keichinger) Ballweg. She married the love of her life, Don E. Ring, on April 7, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2012.

Flo began her career working at Madison Drug Company before moving on to Cuna Mutual and Cuna Credit Union for the next 19 years. She and Don's favorite adventure was the purchase of Park Ponderosa Ballroom, where they placed their heart and soul for 37 years. Flo was a hard worker and enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed dancing, cards, bingo, and a little Ho-Chunk Casino. Flo loved traveling, especially those annual trips to Door County with her brother, sister-in-law, and cousins. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Westport, and more recently, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Monona.

Flo adored her family, especially her grandchildren, and had a strong bond with all her siblings. She will be dearly missed by all who know her.