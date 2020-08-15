Ring, Florine A.

MCFARLAND - Florine A. Ring, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. Flo was born in Roxbury, Wis., one of ten children to the late Norbert and Irene (Keichinger) Ballweg. She married the love of her life, Don E. Ring, on April 7, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2012.
Flo began her career working at Madison Drug Company before moving on to Cuna Mutual and Cuna Credit Union for the next 19 years. She and Don's favorite adventure was the purchase of Park Ponderosa Ballroom, where they placed their heart and soul for 37 years. Flo was a hard worker and enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed dancing, cards, bingo, and a little Ho-Chunk Casino. Flo loved traveling, especially those annual trips to Door County with her brother, sister-in-law, and cousins. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Westport, and more recently, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Monona.
Flo adored her family, especially her grandchildren, and had a strong bond with all her siblings. She will be dearly missed by all who know her.
She is survived by her sons, Tom Ring and Todd (Denise) Ring; daughter-in-law, Sue; grandsons, Trevor and Tanner; granddaughters, Tammy and Talia; great-granddaughter, Taylor; siblings, Dan, Jim (Betty), Donny (Jeanie), Roger (Rosie) and Billy (Jackie) Ballweg; sister-in-law, Anita Ballweg; brother-in-law, Gary Murray; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don (2012); son, Tim (2016); brothers, Jr. and Ray; and sisters, Carol Murray and Sylvia (Andy) Bernards.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, especially Tammy McKeown, a close family friend for helping with Flo's care in her final days, as well as Sara at the McFarland Outreach Center for her kindness and help throughout the years.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland. Because of restrictions with COVID-19, a private service and entombment at Roselawn Memorial Park will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc., or McFarland Outreach Center.
