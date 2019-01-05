MOUNT HOREB—Thomas E. Rindy, age 81, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Mineral Point Care Center surrounded by his family. He was born on April 20, 1937, in Mount Vernon, the son of Herman and Maude (Hewitt) Rindy. Thomas grew up on a farm while attending a one-room school house in Mount Vernon and later graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1955.
He served in the U.S. Army before working as an electrician for Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1992. He also owned Tom Rindy Real Estate and was licensed with Midwest Auctioneers. Thomas was a sports enthusiast; not only did he enjoy watching his favorite teams, he also participated in softball, tug of war tournaments and played semi-pro football for the Madison Mustangs.
He kept his antique farm machinery collection maintained for family reunions. Thomas was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He truly loved Southwestern Wisconsin, especially the areas around Mount Vernon, Barneveld and Mount Horeb. Thomas will be remembered as hardworking and determined, a successful businessman, a proud father and grandfather who supported his children and grandchildren’s activities. He enjoyed accordion music and the music of Johnny Cash.
Thomas is survived by his children, Stuart (Patti Hottmann) Rindy, Janis (Darin) Schmitz, Marla (Herb) Klein, Kevin (Jackie) Rindy and Dena (Casey) Frisch; the mother of his children, Sue Rindy; grandchildren, Carissa Rindy, Ciara (CiCi) Rindy, Lyndsey Holl, Brandon Klein, Ryan Klein, Jamiee Rindy, Kenny Rindy, Keaton Frisch, Averie Frisch, Cameron Frisch; and brother-in-law, Delano Nybroten. He is also survived by extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry Rindy and Richard Rindy; and two sisters, Elizabeth Kramer and Catherine Nybroten.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 South 6th St., Mount Horeb, at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.
Thank you to the Mineral Point Care Center for their excellent care as well as his doctors and staff who have helped during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thomas’ family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
