Rindfliesch, Doris M.

POYNETTE - Doris M. Rindfliesch, age 84, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Chamomile Assisted Living in Madison. She was born in Ashton, Wis., on March 4, 1936, the daughter of Anton and Frances (Adler) Meier. Doris married the love of her life, Gary "Buck" Rindfliesch Sr., on July 2, 1955. Doris loved family and her and Buck had a large family. Doris was an incredibly loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. There was nothing more important to her then family. Doris' favorite holiday was Christmas and she would decorate the entire house with Christmas decorations. She also like to camp and play cards, especially sheepshead. Doris and Buck were also very good dancers and enjoyed many nights together dancing.