Rinden, Sandra Kay

STOUGHTON — Sandra Kay Rinden, age 62, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb.20, 2020, at her home. She was born, in Stoughton, on July 22, 1957, the daughter of Willard and Olga Rinden. Sandra worked as a CNA for Skaalen for last 15 years. She was wonderful at taking care of everyone and always placed others needs before herself. Sandra was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. She had an amazing sense of humor and beautiful smile. Sandra’s laugh would light up any room she walked into. She will be sorely missed by her daughter, Nicole Farwell; and her siblings, Jo Ann Stock, Mary Lou (Mike) Grenie, Larry Rinden, Richard Rinden, and Laurie Clifton. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason; sisters, Beverly, Carol and Lois; and brothers, Stanley and Douglas. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home, in Stoughton. Special thanks to Brian, Lisa, and Uncle Richard, you are all so much appreciated, thank you for helping Nicole through these unexpected times and for being her rocks...as always. Please share your memories of Sandra at: www.CressFuneralService.com