CAMBRIDGE—John Oscar Rindahl, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. John was born in Cambridge, Wis. on July 13, 1935, to Olaf and Jennie (Kohl) Rindahl. He attended his schooling in Cambridge, graduating in 1954. He then attended UW-Platteville. He then went into the U.S. Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Irene (Peterson) Rindahl, on July 8, 1955. She preceded him in death on Sept. 19, 2006.
John was a revolutionary athlete whose outstanding skills allowed him to excel in a wide variety of sports. On Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, he was inducted into the Cambridge Hall of Fame. He was employed by, and retired from Stoughton Utilities.
He loved a variety of things, such as dancing, antique collecting, finding curbside items, playing cards, gambling, and sports of any kind. He loved spending time with family and friends. Anyone who knew John loved him. He had a heart of gold!
John is survived by his children, Sally (Timothy) Juno of Edgerton, Wis., John (Laura) Rindahl of Cambridge, Wis., and Sandra (Michael) Hinchley of Edgerton, Wis.; grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Kelly (Matt), Melissa (Kris), John (Jenelle), Kaylyn and Tayler; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; sisters, Audrey Kravik, Patricia New and Judith Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Donna Peterson and Jean Lucht; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Deb) Peterson; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in his death by his wife, Irene; parents, Olaf and Jennie; sisters, Jeanette Anderson, Dorothy Westoby, Marcella Yago and Geneva Rindahl; and brothers, Olaf “Billy” Rindahl, Aubrey “Bubby” Rindahl, and infant twins, Walter and Willard Rindahl.
A Memorial Service with military rites will be held Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. at EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH. A visitation will be held at NITARDY FUNERAL HOME, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, Wis., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, and on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.
Those planning and expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial to the Rockdale Cemetery Association.