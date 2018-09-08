CAMBRIDGE—Aubrey Leroy “Bubby” Rindahl, age 95, of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
Bubby was born on Feb. 19, 1923, in Cambridge, to Olaf and Jenny (Kohl) Rindahl. He graduated from Cambridge High School. Bubby served his country during World War II, in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946. After he was discharged from the Army, Bubby married Ardyth Linscott on Oct. 6, 1951. She preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2013.
He was employed, and retired from Crepaco. Bubby was an avid bowler who traveled across the United States to compete in many tournaments. He loved to get together with his friends and visit, tend his flowers and spend time playing with his grandchildren. Bubby also enjoyed NASCAR racing, Packers and golfing.
He is survived by his children, Tommy Rindahl, Cambridge, James (Bonnie) Rindahl, DeForest; grandchildren, Shannon (Matt) Skeen and their children, Samuel, Ella and Keelin; Carol Rindahl, Emily Rindahl; sisters, Ruby Bouma, Audrey Kravik, Patricia New; Judith Jacobson; brother, John Rindahl. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Jeanette Anderson, Dorothy Westoby, Marcella Yago, Geneva Rindahl; brothers, Olaf “Billy” Rindahl; and two infant twins, Walter and Willard Rindahl.
A Memorial Service with military rites will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at 11 a.m., at WILLERUP METHODIST CHURCH, 414 W. Water St., Cambridge. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.