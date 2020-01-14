Rilling-Schultz, Diane M. "DiDi"

OREGON - Diane M. “DiDi” Rilling-Schultz-On a snowy, snowy night, Jesus called for an angel. Not just any angel, but a very special angel. One with a big heart. One with nothing but love and respect for all. One who could fit right in with all of the wonderful people already there. One who had suffered enough and deserved the relief that death would bring. One who believed in the grace of God.

It just so happened our house had the perfect candidate to fill that need. Plus, she could cook, sew, organize, lead, laugh and do many other things like no one else!

Jesus saw her tears of pain and those of her family and friends, so, on that night, Jesus came to our house, put out His hand and said, "It is your time." He lifted her and took her with Him to everlasting life, with him and those who had gone before her. And, with that, a great sigh of relief came over her and she left.

Diane M. “DiDi” Rilling-Schultz, age 62, peacefully passed on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home in Oregon, Wis.