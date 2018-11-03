VERONA - Lila Jean Riley passed away Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. She was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Stoughton, to Raymond and Olga (Wethal) Nelson. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1952. Lila and Thomas Riley were married on Sept. 27, 1975.
Lila spent hours in the kitchen and was an excellent cook, with a library full of cookbooks and she was famous for her potato salad. She most enjoyed planning and having parties.
Lila and Tom traveled to Alaska, England, Canada, Hawaii, Caribbean Islands, many other U.S. States and wintered in Puerto Rico for many years. Lila was a very kind and generous woman. She was employed by Baron's Dept. Store in Madison as a buyer of ladies apparel. She worked for many years for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation where she retired.
Lila is survived by her husband, Thomas; her daughter, Cathy (David) Vale; her son, Mark Overland; stepchildren, Michael (Nicki) Riley, Sue (Bob Whetstone) Riley; step daughter-in-law, Susan Riley; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also many friends and extended family in Verona, Stoughton, Canada and Puerto Rico. Lila was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Nelson; her sister, Nancy Bratland (Nelson); and her stepson, Christopher "Tup" Riley. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the AMERICAN LEGION HALL, 207 Legion St., Verona, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.