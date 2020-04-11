Riley, Carlene Ann (Thornton)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON / OREGON - Carlene Ann (Thornton) Riley, age 84, of Madison, passed away at home, on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1935, in Madison, the daughter of Ralph "Rufus" and Eleanor (Spilde) Thornton.

Carlene graduated from Oregon High School in 1953. She married Edward Riley, Jr. on Dec. 31, 1969. After high school, Carlene began her career with Wisconsin Power & Light, in Madison, and later transferred to the Oregon location, retiring in 1992. Carlene was an avid Packers fan. She was an excellent piano player and loved her canine companions.

Carlene is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Culp of Oregon; nieces, Karlene (Rick) Huckstadt of Lodi and Karen Culp of Madison; nephew, Steven (Cynthia) Culp of Oregon, Wis.; great-niece, Faith Majors-Culp; brother-in-law, Kenneth "Bud" Ricker; nieces, Lori (James) Evans, Linda (Jimmy) Lavender, and Lisa (Michael) Young all of Alabama; many cousins, other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; many friends, including her very special friend, Sharon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; parents; infant sister, Cecilia Thornton; sister, Rita Ricker; brother, Dale Culp; and brother-in-law, Robert (Vera) Riley.

Per Carlene's request, there will be no funeral. Burial will be in the Lutheran South Cemetery in Stoughton. Memorials may be gifted in Carlene's name to Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of your choice. A heartfelt thank you to Alice, her wonderful caregiver and companion for the last five years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park St. 608-835-3515

