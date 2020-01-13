Riggins, Stephen James

Steve was born on July 19, 1953, to William and Rhoda Riggins in Milwaukee, Wis. In High School, he found his passion for track and cross country. After graduating from South Milwaukee High School in 1971, he went on to study History at the University of Wisconsin Madison. He later received his Masters at Cardinal Stritch University. After graduation, Steve served as a legislative aide at the Wisconsin State Capital. He began his teaching career in Frankfort, Ind., where he met his beloved Deb. Shortly after returning to Wis. in 1981, he started teaching at Sun Prairie High School which lead to a 30-year career at SPHS, as a US History Teacher and a beloved Cross Country and Track Coach. After retirement, Steve was selected as a reader for the National Advanced Placement US History examination for eight years. He wed Deb (Lytle) Riggins in 1981, and completing his family are his three children, Celeste (Cripe) Burau, Kelsey Riggins and Jud Riggins. After retiring in 2011, Steve and Deb retired to Lake WI and spent his time socializing, golfing, fishing, boating, listening to music and delivering medications across Wis. for O'Connell Pharmacy. He joined the Lions of Sun Prairie and later he and Deb became Lake Wisconsin Lions. Deb and Steve served on the Sunshine Supper Committee together. He was an avid UW Badger fan and they were UW basketball season ticket holders for over 30 years.