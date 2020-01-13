Riggins, Stephen James

POYNETTE/SUN PRAIRIE - Stephen James Riggins, 66, of Poynette/Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away suddenly on Jan. 10th, 2020, alongside his faithful companion Ruby the lab, in a car accident.
Steve was born on July 19, 1953, to William and Rhoda Riggins in Milwaukee, Wis. In High School, he found his passion for track and cross country. After graduating from South Milwaukee High School in 1971, he went on to study History at the University of Wisconsin Madison. He later received his Masters at Cardinal Stritch University. After graduation, Steve served as a legislative aide at the Wisconsin State Capital. He began his teaching career in Frankfort, Ind., where he met his beloved Deb. Shortly after returning to Wis. in 1981, he started teaching at Sun Prairie High School which lead to a 30-year career at SPHS, as a US History Teacher and a beloved Cross Country and Track Coach. After retirement, Steve was selected as a reader for the National Advanced Placement US History examination for eight years. He wed Deb (Lytle) Riggins in 1981, and completing his family are his three children, Celeste (Cripe) Burau, Kelsey Riggins and Jud Riggins. After retiring in 2011, Steve and Deb retired to Lake WI and spent his time socializing, golfing, fishing, boating, listening to music and delivering medications across Wis. for O'Connell Pharmacy. He joined the Lions of Sun Prairie and later he and Deb became Lake Wisconsin Lions. Deb and Steve served on the Sunshine Supper Committee together. He was an avid UW Badger fan and they were UW basketball season ticket holders for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Deb Riggins; his three children, Celeste (Troy) Burau, Kelsey (Adam) Riggins, Jud Riggins; and "little buddies" his grandchildren, Lexton and Albany; his sister, Carrie E Riggins (Bobby) Bones; her three children and six grandchildren; his brother, John (Sharon) Riggins, his two children; and two grandchildren. And Along with countless friends, family and colleagues.
Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Rhoda Riggins; mother and father-in-law, Judson and Mary Jane Lytle.
A Memorial Service will be held at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jenny Arneson officiating, visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following organizations in honor of Steve Riggins, Sunshine Supper of Sun Prairie,1632 W Main St, Sun Prairie WI 53590 or The Lake Wisconsin Alliance PO Box 172, Poynette, Wis. 53955. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
"Love You, Sleep Well"
