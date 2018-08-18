MIDDLETON—Duane Wilmont Riggert, age 93, left this world to be with his Savior Jesus on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Born on June 13, 1925, to Willie and Pearl Riggert, he grew up on a farm northwest of Hoskins, Neb. Duane graduated at UN-Lincoln and received his M.S. at the University of Denver. He accepted positions with the Wyoming Taxpayers Association in 1951, worked as State Budget Officer of Wyoming in 1962, and held a position with the Public Expenditure Survey of Wisconsin from 1966 until 1987.
Duane was an active member in the Church of the Lutheran Confession synod at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, Wyo., then at Peace Thru Christ Lutheran Church in Middleton. In 1950, he married Delilah Irma Kellner of Norfolk, Neb., who passed in 2012. Duane and Delilah were blessed with four children, Rebecca Riggert, Julie (Charles) Thierer, Niki (John) Birkholz, and Monte, who passed in 1996.
A memorial service will be held at PEACE THRU CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3232 West Point Road, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Undesignated memorials will benefit CLC Kinship Orphanage. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord’s. Romans 14:8
