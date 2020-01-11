Rieselman, Karen (Dayton)

MADISON - Karen (Dayton) Rieselman, age 79, passed away peacefully at home, from lymphoma, on Jan. 8, 2020. Her family was at her side. She was born in Madison on Oct. 16, 1940, and was married for 60 years to her husband, Robert.

She is survived by Robert and their children, Brian Rieselman (Ricardo Gonzalez), Kelly (Steve) Erbach, Pamela Rieselman and Michael Rieselman. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Christopher and Courtney Erbach and Erin Rieselman (fiancé, Basil Blan); sister-in-law, Kathy Dayton; sisters, Dorian Foley and Denise Dayton Olson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Duane Dayton and Alice Sielher; and her siblings, Sandra Auk, Nancy (Jay) Williams and Mike Dayton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at St. James Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Agrace Hospice and the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their kind care.

