MADISON - Age 80, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Joyce was born on May 10, 1939 in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Irma (Day) Jordan. She attended St. James Catholic School and graduated from Edgewood High School in 1957. She married Delmar “Del” Riemer on Oct. 8, 1966 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton. Joyce worked at CUNA Mutual for 10 years, followed by 30 years at the Wisconsin National Guard Association. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Joyce enjoyed gardening and attending sporting events of her kids and grandkids.
Joyce is survived by her children, Dale (Dawn) and Julie (John) Trimbell; grandchildren, Cammi, Lindsay Trimbell, and Kyra; sister, Joan Sjoquist; and other relatives and good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Del in 2016; and her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., with Father Robert Evenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare at agrace.org/donate. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare, the staff at Waunakee Manor and the Neurology doctors, nurses and staff at UW Hospital. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.