Riehle, Susan (Thompson)

OREGON - Susan Mae Riehle, age 70, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital, at 8 p.m. with her husband of 50 years holding her hand. She was ready to meet Jesus. Susan was born on Oct. 2, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Joyce Thompson. She graduated from East High School in 1967 and then went on to a nurse’s aide program at Madison General Hospital. She met George Riehle and they were married on July 12, 1969. They moved to Watertown to start their lives together and had two children, Paul, born on Nov. 26, 1969, and Cari, born on July 9, 1973. In 1974 they moved back to Madison, and in 1978 they moved to Oregon. They then bought their home in Brooklyn and in 1993 bought their current home in the Town or Oregon.

Susan worked as a nurse’s aide, then worked for Badger Prairie Health Care in Verona. After hurting her back, she worked for the Public Health Department and later she had a desk job for Jepa in McFarland. Her last and most rewarding job was with the Oregon Senior Center as an outreach case manager for the elderly. Susan, a city girl, and George, a farm boy, both loved animals. She owned many dogs over the years and really enjoyed taking them for walks or going fishing. Susan’s health took a turn for the worse in 2013 and she was admitted to the hospital for kidney failure and heart problems. George retired from Madison Metro to take care of her. After struggling with numerous health issues, she died at St. Mary’s Hospital, 70 years after she was born there.